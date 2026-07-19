Goldman Sachs tightens betting rules for employees on prediction markets
What's the story
Goldman Sachs has tightened its rules on employee participation in prediction markets. According to the Financial Times, the investment bank has asked its employees to restrict their betting activities on prediction market platforms to sports and entertainment events only. The new policy prohibits betting on political developments, financial markets, interest rates, elections, or other sensitive events.
Compliance concerns
Compliance risks and conflicts of interest
The revised policy is aimed at mitigating compliance risks and avoiding possible conflicts of interest.
This is especially important given employees' access to confidential or market-moving information.
Goldman Sachs communicated the updated guidelines through an internal memo, clearly stating that only sports and entertainment prediction markets are allowed under the new rules.
Disciplinary actions
Potential consequences for rule violators
Employees found violating these new rules could be asked to forfeit all profits made from prohibited bets.
Those who repeatedly breach this policy may also face disciplinary action, including termination of employment.
Such strict measures are common among large financial institutions that enforce stringent trading and investment rules for employees with access to material non-public information that could influence financial markets.
Market concerns
The rise of prediction markets and their implications
The rapid growth of prediction market platforms has created new compliance challenges for banks and other financial firms.
Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, which were once mainly associated with sports betting, now allow betting on a wide range of topics including elections, macroeconomic data releases, and financial market outcomes.
Their increasing popularity has raised concerns among regulators and financial institutions about the potential exploitation of insider information through these markets.