BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite-ZIP cylinders are meant for urban households

The Bharatgas Lite ZIP is based on BPCL's Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder.

The company claims this new offering is easier to handle, has a corrosion-free body, and comes with a visible gas-level indicator.

It also has added safety features and a modern design.

BPCL says the product has been designed for "today's fast-paced lifestyles," providing customers with a seamless premium LPG experience.