BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite-ZIP cylinders are meant for urban households
What's the story
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a new premium LPG offering called Bharatgas Lite ZIP. The innovative product combines an instant new-connection facility with express delivery. Sanjay Khanna, Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL, launched the product, the company said in a statement on X. The launch event was also attended by Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing) at BPCL.
Product features
Based on Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder
The Bharatgas Lite ZIP is based on BPCL's Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder.
The company claims this new offering is easier to handle, has a corrosion-free body, and comes with a visible gas-level indicator.
It also has added safety features and a modern design.
BPCL says the product has been designed for "today's fast-paced lifestyles," providing customers with a seamless premium LPG experience.
Expansion plans
Plans to expand to 100 more cities by August 15
The first launch of Bharatgas Lite ZIP took place in Mumbai.
BPCL now has plans to expand the service to 100 more cities across 24 states by August 15, this year.
This expansion plan will take the premium features of this new LPG offering to more households across the country.
Market competition
LPG cylinder delivery via Instamart
The launch of Bharatgas Lite ZIP comes days after Swiggy's Instamart partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for on-demand LPG cylinder delivery. The tie-up also introduced HP Navya, HPCL's new 10kg composite cylinder.