'Deeply grateful': Sanjay Mishra on winning National Award for 'Bhakshak'
What's the story
Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has been awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak. In a statement, he expressed gratitude toward the jury members and said he was reminded of his late father, who worked with the Press Information Bureau. "Today, the news of the National Award also came from Press Information Bureau. It touched my heart," he said.
Collaboration tribute
Mishra dedicated the award to his colleagues
Mishra, who has been in the industry for over three decades, said he has always tried to be honest with every character.
"This honor belongs as much to the directors, producers, writers, technicians, and fellow actors I have had the privilege of working with as it does to the audience."
He added, "I remain deeply grateful."
Career highlights
His role in 'Bhakshak'
In Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, Mishra plays a loyal and seasoned cameraman who works with investigative journalist Vaishali Singh (Pednekar).
He received rave reviews for his work on the social drama.
The film was released on Netflix in 2024 and co-starred Aditya Srivastava, Durgesh Kumar, and Sai Tamhankar.
Recently, Mishra was seen in the multi-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 and the crime thriller Kartavya.