'Kartavya' review: Saif is excellent in uneven Netflix drama

Saif Ali Khan -starrer Kartavya, out now on Netflix , is directed by Pulkit. Also starring Rasika Dugal , Sanjay Mishra , and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi in his acting debut, the film is an intricately woven social drama. Khan's excellent performance, the profound dialogues, and Pulkit's sharp direction power the fast-paced movie. Kartavya is not flawless, but it's worth watching due to its themes and Khan's memorable work.

Plot Inspector Pawan gets entangled in a complex case Khan plays Pawan, the SHO of Jhamli, who is instructed to protect a high-ranking journalist. However, she is murdered just minutes after she arrives in town, and consequently, Pawan risks losing his job. He and his partner, Ashok (Mishra), investigate and realize the murderers might be linked to local godman Anand Shri (Dwivedi). Can Pawan track the killers before it's too late?

#1 Khan's performance carries the story From the first frame to the last, Khan owns the screen and how! He has always outdone himself in meaty, intense roles (Sacred Games, Omkara), and Kartavya is another worthy addition to his repertoire. His fiery, smoldering rage powers the movie, and Khan slips into the Haryanvi character with remarkable ease. Thus, it takes us just minutes to connect to him.

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#2 How does the rest of the cast do? Child actor Yudhvir Ahlawat, who plays Harpal, a pivotal character, delivers a satisfactory performance. Harpal is a troubled, vulnerable kid whose entire childhood has been scarred due to Anand, and Ahlawat is completely at ease in front of the camera. Additionally, Manish Chaudhari, who recently delivered a memorable performance in The Bads of Bollywood, is well-cast as a corrupt, malicious cop and Pawan's senior.

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#3 Pulkit's world is quite believable Pulkit's world feels gritty, realistic, and lived-in, and the director builds it through small details and tender moments. For instance, the film often pauses to breathe, and we see Pawan and Ashok chatting in their jeep, talking about their lives. Another striking scene is when Pawan visits an injured Ashok at the hospital, and their friendship is established within a few minutes.

#4 But the film struggles greatly toward the end However, Kartavya loses its standing after the one-hour mark, becoming monotonous and tedious. Repetitive scenes and dialogues take center-stage, and a predictable twist changes the course of the story. After a point, the film seems to lose sight of its central plot, a problem it shares with Pulkit's previous directorial, Bhakshak. Both films offer an engaging premise, but fizzle out just before the climax.

#5 Dwivedi is terribly miscast in this role Another major drawback of the story is Dwivedi's casting. Anand is supposed to be extremely menacing and dangerous, but we don't feel threatened when we meet him. Since Dwivedi's real-life persona is seared into public memory, it's extremely difficult to believe him in this role. Someone like Aditya Srivastava, Saurabh Shukla, or Jaideep Ahlawat would have been a better pick.