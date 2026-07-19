Is Blinkit's document printing service safe to use?

The customer, who goes by the handle Ansh_Basiya on Instagram, posted a video detailing his experience.

He had ordered passport-sized photographs through Blinkit but was shocked to find an unrelated set of documents in the package.

"I can't believe this, blinkit kya ho raha ye Bhai?, bhai i cannot trust Blinkit anymore," he said in the video while questioning the company's commitment toward privacy.