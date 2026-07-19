Is Blinkit's document printing service safe to use?
What's the story
An incident involving a customer of Blinkit's document printing service has sparked a major debate over data privacy. The issue came to light when the customer revealed that his order contained another person's confidential papers. The post went viral on Instagram, with many users claiming they have also faced similar issues with the service.
Viral post
How it all started
The customer, who goes by the handle Ansh_Basiya on Instagram, posted a video detailing his experience.
He had ordered passport-sized photographs through Blinkit but was shocked to find an unrelated set of documents in the package.
"I can't believe this, blinkit kya ho raha ye Bhai?, bhai i cannot trust Blinkit anymore," he said in the video while questioning the company's commitment toward privacy.
Privacy concerns
'What the hell is this Blinkit?'
The video showed that while his passport-sized photos were delivered correctly, they came with a different set of documents.
One paper was titled "Bhopal Prapti Pradhikaran, RTGS Prapti Rasid."
The customer expressed his shock at the unexpected delivery by asking, "What the hell is this Blinkit?"
The post went viral on social media prompting users to share their own experiences and concerns about how sensitive documents are handled.
User reactions
Users share their experiences
Many users took to social media to share their own experiences with Blinkit's document printing service.
One user said, "Happened to me as well... Got mine but someone else's admit card as well ... Guys don't ever print any sensitive document on blinkit."
Another said, "Few days back I got someone's hhw lol. Ordered just 2 pages but got a bundle."
Professional concerns
Response from data privacy professionals
The incident has raised alarms among data privacy professionals. One such professional said, "As a data privacy professional- this is so concerning for me."
Another user called it a "huge security breach," while some responded with humor to highlight the issue.
One joked, "Imagine ordering study notes and Blinkit accidentally delivers the 2026 NEET question paper."