'₹30 extra per km': 4.7-star Uber driver's demand shocks netizens
What's the story
A man in Pune has alleged that an Uber driver demanded an additional ₹30 per kilometer for his ride. The incident was shared on X by Vineeth K. He claimed the driver accepted the booking but immediately texted him saying he would have to pay more as the assigned vehicle was a new 'XL Ertiga.'
Ride complications
Driver refused to cancel ride after passenger rejected additional charge
Vineeth further alleged that the driver, who had a 4.77-star rating and was marked as a 'top-rated driver' on the app, refused to cancel the booking after he rejected the additional charge.
This left his ride in limbo.
The post soon went viral with many users sharing similar stories from other cities and calling for action against such drivers by Uber.
Widespread issue
Similar complaints from users in other cities
The incident has sparked a wave of similar complaints from users in other cities.
One user claimed this practice is rampant in Chennai, where drivers demand extra money regardless of their car type.
Another person recalled a similar experience near Pimpri-Chinchwad with WagonR drivers demanding ₹25 per kilometer over the app fare.
Reporting incidents
Passengers advised to report such issues
Passengers facing such issues have been advised to report them by sharing their registered number via direct message to Uber India Support for investigation or by sending an email.
Uber can then check logs and suspend or flag the driver's account.
One passenger even suggested reporting these incidents to both the cab aggregator and police authorities.