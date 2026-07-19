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Home / News / Business News / '₹30 extra per km': 4.7-star Uber driver's demand shocks netizens
'₹30 extra per km': 4.7-star Uber driver's demand shocks netizens
The driver refused to cancel the booking

'₹30 extra per km': 4.7-star Uber driver's demand shocks netizens

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 19, 2026
11:14 am
What's the story

A man in Pune has alleged that an Uber driver demanded an additional ₹30 per kilometer for his ride. The incident was shared on X by Vineeth K. He claimed the driver accepted the booking but immediately texted him saying he would have to pay more as the assigned vehicle was a new 'XL Ertiga.'

Ride complications

Driver refused to cancel ride after passenger rejected additional charge

Vineeth further alleged that the driver, who had a 4.77-star rating and was marked as a 'top-rated driver' on the app, refused to cancel the booking after he rejected the additional charge.

This left his ride in limbo.

The post soon went viral with many users sharing similar stories from other cities and calling for action against such drivers by Uber.

Widespread issue

Similar complaints from users in other cities

The incident has sparked a wave of similar complaints from users in other cities.

One user claimed this practice is rampant in Chennai, where drivers demand extra money regardless of their car type.

Another person recalled a similar experience near Pimpri-Chinchwad with WagonR drivers demanding ₹25 per kilometer over the app fare.

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Reporting incidents

Passengers advised to report such issues

Passengers facing such issues have been advised to report them by sharing their registered number via direct message to Uber India Support for investigation or by sending an email.

Uber can then check logs and suspend or flag the driver's account.

One passenger even suggested reporting these incidents to both the cab aggregator and police authorities.

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