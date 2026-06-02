Cameron Green slams his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan: Stats

All-rounder Cameron Green bolstered Australia with the bat in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. He smashed a 92-ball 53 after Australia were down 51/3 in the 11th over. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi earlier won the toss and elected to field. Green, who added 50-plus runs with skipper Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw, recorded his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan.

Knock Inglis, Green steady the ship Australia had a woeful start as Shaheen knocked over Alex Carey on the first ball. Inglis repaired the damage, taking Australia toward 50 alongside Matthew Short. However, Short and Marnus Labuschagne departed in quick succession, leaving the Aussies at 51/3. Inglis then found a reliable partner in Green, with the duo taking Australia past 100. While Inglis fell for 51, Green drove Australia forward.

Information Green, Renshaw save Australia Australia were staring at an early collapse at 102/4. However, Green and Renshaw added 65 runs (81 balls) to rescue them. Abrar Ahmed then dismissed Green, who departed for a 92-ball 53 (1 four and 2 sixes).

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