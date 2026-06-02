Josh Inglis slams his maiden ODI half-century as captain: Stats

Australia had a woeful start as Shaheen knocked over Carey on the very first ball. Inglis repaired the damage, taking Australia toward 50 alongside Short. However, Short and Marnus Labuschagne departed in quick succession, leaving the Aussies at 51/3. Inglis then found a reliable partner in Green, with the duo taking Australia past 100. Arafat Minhas finally dismissed Inglis, who smashed 5 fours.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Inglis raced to his maiden ODI fifty as captain. He is leading the Aussies in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Inglis's fifth half-century in the format. He also has a ton. Inglis now has 830 runs from 35 ODIs at an average of 29.64. His strike rate is over 100 (101.71).