Ahmedabad: Ramzan, wedding procession clash over loud music
India
A Hindu wedding procession in Ahmedabad's Rakhial area took a rough turn on Friday when loud DJ music during Ramzan upset local residents.
What started as an argument quickly escalated—stones were allegedly thrown, vehicles got damaged, and the groom's party had to cut their celebration short and head back.
7 people arrested, probe underway
Police have arrested seven people in connection with alleged stone pelting and vandalism, and investigations are ongoing.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage to piece together how a noise complaint turned into a full-blown clash.
The groom's side also voiced their frustration at the local police station about the disruption.