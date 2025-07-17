Ahmedabad tops Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, Indore enters 'Super league'

Indore continues to dominate by being recognized in the new Super Swachh League. Surat and Navi Mumbai also made it to this elite group. For smaller cities (3-10 lakh population), Mira Bhayandar took first place.

Rankings highlight progress on cleanliness, public health

This isn't just about bragging rights—these rankings show which cities are actually making progress on cleanliness and public health.

Plus, there's a big push coming: starting August 15, 2025, India will launch a year-long campaign to clean up old landfills and boost sanitation everywhere.

If you care about cleaner neighborhoods (or just want your city on next year's list), this is worth keeping an eye on!