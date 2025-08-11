AI flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after radar glitch

An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi had to make an unexpected stop in Chennai on Sunday night. The crew suspected a weather radar glitch, so the plane circled for 43 minutes before landing safely at 10:39pm. Officials confirmed the diversion was due to this technical issue and some bad weather—not because of any runway mix-up.

Gulf Air flight reported debris on runway Earlier, a Gulf Air flight reported possible debris on Chennai's runway, which led air traffic control to tell the Air India pilot to go around instead of landing right away.

Later checks found nothing unusual on the runway.

MP Venugopal claimed there was another plane on runway Congress MP KC Venugopal, who was on board, claimed there was another plane on the runway and called for an inquiry, describing it as a "narrow escape."

Air India clarified that everything was handled as a precaution due to the suspected radar problem.