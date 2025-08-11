Next Article
Why this village in Gujarat is called world's richest rural place
Madhapar, in Gujarat's Kutch district, has been named the richest rural village globally.
With over ₹5,000 crore sitting in its 17 bank branches and a population of about 92,000, this place offers schools and hospitals that honestly feel more city than countryside.
NRI connections
A big reason for Madhapar's wealth is its strong NRI connections—lots of families have members working abroad in places like the UK or US.
The money they send home goes straight into better roads, schools, and healthcare.
Founded by skilled builders from the Mistri community way back in the 12th century, Madhapar shows how global ties can really transform a hometown.