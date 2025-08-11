LOADING...
Ghaziabad: Panic at fruit-vegetable market as assailants open fire

By Snehil Singh
Aug 11, 2025
04:36 pm
What's the story

Panic ensued at the Sahibabad Sabzi Mandi in Ghaziabad on Sunday after unidentified assailants opened fire during a traders' meeting. The incident took place around 11:45am triggering chaos and a stampede-like situation inside the market. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers first created a disturbance by breaking chairs before firing multiple rounds. A video from the scene shows one man firing shots while running around, though it's unclear if he was targeting anyone specifically.

Aftermath

One person hospitalized, condition critical

The gunfire, which erupted in broad daylight, sent traders and vendors running in all directions. One person was critically injured by a bullet and has been hospitalized for treatment. Initial reports suggest that the violence may have stemmed from a dispute over the allocation of three shed platforms within the market. However, the exact motive behind this brazen act is still under investigation.

Police response

Investigation underway, no arrests made yet

The Sahibabad police promptly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation into what transpired. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The police are working to piece together the events that led up to this shocking act of violence at Sahibabad Sabzi Mandi.