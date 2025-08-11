Ghaziabad: Panic at fruit-vegetable market as assailants open fire
What's the story
Panic ensued at the Sahibabad Sabzi Mandi in Ghaziabad on Sunday after unidentified assailants opened fire during a traders' meeting. The incident took place around 11:45am triggering chaos and a stampede-like situation inside the market. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers first created a disturbance by breaking chairs before firing multiple rounds. A video from the scene shows one man firing shots while running around, though it's unclear if he was targeting anyone specifically.
Twitter Post
Watch video of incident here
उत्तर प्रदेश – गाजियाबाद जिले की साहिबाबाद मंडी में गोलियां चली, एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल। मंडी सचिव ने किसी विवाद को लेकर आज आढ़तियों की मीटिंग बुलाई थी। इसमें व्यापारी आपस में भिड़ गए। pic.twitter.com/M20fx6wr8G— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 11, 2025
Aftermath
One person hospitalized, condition critical
The gunfire, which erupted in broad daylight, sent traders and vendors running in all directions. One person was critically injured by a bullet and has been hospitalized for treatment. Initial reports suggest that the violence may have stemmed from a dispute over the allocation of three shed platforms within the market. However, the exact motive behind this brazen act is still under investigation.
Police response
Investigation underway, no arrests made yet
The Sahibabad police promptly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation into what transpired. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The police are working to piece together the events that led up to this shocking act of violence at Sahibabad Sabzi Mandi.