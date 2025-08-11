New expressway to cut Mumbai-Pune travel time to just 90 minutes

A new high-speed expressway is on the way, set to connect Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru—and it's about to make road trips way faster. By December 2028, you'll be able to get from Mumbai to Pune in just 90 minutes, and Pune to Bengaluru in five hours instead of the usual 12-14.

The expressway will start in Mumbai, link up with Pune via the Ring Road, then stretch through 12 districts before reaching Bengaluru.

The big chunk between Pune and Bengaluru will be an eight-lane greenfield highway—745km long—expected to open by December 2028 (pending final approvals).

Meanwhile, the current Mumbai-Pune expressway is getting a facelift The current Mumbai-Pune expressway is also getting a serious facelift: tunnels, a viaduct, and a cable-stayed bridge are being added by December 2025.

This "missing link" will shave off 25 minutes and let you cruise at up to 120km/h.

Plus, there are massive investments planned for new elevated roads in Pune and even airport upgrades—making travel smoother for everyone.