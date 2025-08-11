Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Senior students beat junior over friendship with girl
An 11th-grade student in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, was attacked by seniors on August 7 after his friendship with a female classmate upset another student.
The group took him to a hostel and beat him up—none of the attackers even lived there.
Police say this was about a relationship dispute
A video of the assault went viral, leading to public anger. Police say this was about a relationship dispute, not ragging.
Five Class 12 students have been arrested and one Class 11 student detained under serious charges.
The district is investigating after the victim's parents complained, and local leaders are calling for better safety measures in hostels.