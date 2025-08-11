SC upholds Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case against Saxena

Patkar was sentenced to 5 months in jail

Saxena took legal action after Patkar's comments hurt his reputation during his stint as president of the National Council for Civil Liberties.

In 2024, a trial court sentenced her to five years in jail and ordered ₹10 lakh compensation.

The Delhi High Court later let her attend hearings online or through her lawyer.

Throughout, Patkar's team tried to challenge key evidence but didn't succeed—now, the Supreme Court has granted her probation for good conduct instead of prison.