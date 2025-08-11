SC gives Delhi-NCR 8-week deadline to tackle stray dog menace

What else did the court order?

Authorities have just eight weeks to set up shelters with staff and CCTV cameras, and six weeks to start rounding up 5,000 dogs from high-risk spots.

A helpline for dog bites is coming within a week.

Plus, local bodies in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram must keep records of all captured dogs and make sure there's enough rabies vaccine stocked up—so everyone can feel safer walking around their neighborhoods again.