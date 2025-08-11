Next Article
Kerala awaits rains as low-pressure area likely to form soon
The IMD says a low-pressure area could form near the Bay of Bengal around August 13, which may finally give Kerala's weak monsoon some much-needed energy.
While northern India is getting rain thanks to the shifted monsoon trough, Kerala has mostly missed out so far.
Rainfall deficit in Kerala
Kerala's had just 75.4mm of rain since August 1—less than half the usual amount—leading to a 15% rainfall deficit since June.
If this new weather system doesn't help, Kerala could face a dry monsoon season this year, which would hit water supplies and farming hard.
The forecast brings hope, but with factors like the negative Indian Ocean Dipole in play, it's still a wait-and-watch situation for everyone counting on the rains.