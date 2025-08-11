Kerala awaits rains as low-pressure area likely to form soon

Rainfall deficit in Kerala

Kerala's had just 75.4mm of rain since August 1—less than half the usual amount—leading to a 15% rainfall deficit since June.

If this new weather system doesn't help, Kerala could face a dry monsoon season this year, which would hit water supplies and farming hard.

The forecast brings hope, but with factors like the negative Indian Ocean Dipole in play, it's still a wait-and-watch situation for everyone counting on the rains.