'Lady Don' Zikra leads Delhi's underworld women
A recent stabbing in Seelampur has put the spotlight on women running Delhi's criminal world.
Nineteen-year-old Zikra Khan, called the "Lady Don," was present during the attack, showing how women are stepping up as leaders in drug and trafficking rackets—roles once dominated by men.
Training teens for crime
Khan is reportedly training teenagers to carry out crimes.
She's not alone—figures like Sonu Panjaban (who ran a prostitution ring) and Zoya Khan (who took over her husband's drug business) have also become powerful names.
These women are both feared and respected, marking a big shift in who holds power in Delhi's underworld.