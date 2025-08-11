Next Article
Bengaluru girl writes to PM about traffic jams, viral note
Arya, a five-year-old from Bengaluru, wrote a heartfelt letter to PM Modi during his recent city visit, sharing how traffic jams and bumpy roads make her late for school.
Her dad posted the note on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly went viral with over four lakh views.
Letter resonates with many parents
Arya's honest words struck a chord with many Bengaluru residents who face the same daily struggles.
Some shared their own stories online—one parent recalled their child writing about noise pollution in Mumbai and actually getting a reply from officials.
Others voiced frustration over poor roads despite paying high taxes, showing just how much Arya's letter reflects the city's ongoing issues.