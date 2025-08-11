12-year-old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Mumbai

Ten people arrested so far

The rescue was made possible by a joint effort between two NGOs and the local anti-human trafficking police unit.

Ten people—including three identified Bangladeshi nationals—have been arrested so far on serious charges under child protection and anti-trafficking laws.

The girl is now safe at a rehabilitation center, while police continue to track down others involved in the network.

Officials say teamwork between law enforcement and NGOs is key to protecting kids like her and bringing traffickers to justice.