12-year-old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Mumbai
A 12-year-old girl from Bangladesh was rescued from a human trafficking and prostitution ring in Naigaon, near Mumbai.
After running away from home, she was smuggled into India using a fake Aadhaar card and kept captive with other girls.
Over three months, she faced repeated abuse and exploitation by hundreds of men before being found.
Ten people arrested so far
The rescue was made possible by a joint effort between two NGOs and the local anti-human trafficking police unit.
Ten people—including three identified Bangladeshi nationals—have been arrested so far on serious charges under child protection and anti-trafficking laws.
The girl is now safe at a rehabilitation center, while police continue to track down others involved in the network.
Officials say teamwork between law enforcement and NGOs is key to protecting kids like her and bringing traffickers to justice.