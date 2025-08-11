Next Article
Bombay HC to hear plea against Mumbai pigeon feeding ban
Mumbai's ban on feeding pigeons in public places is now being challenged in the Bombay High Court.
The city says it's about protecting people from lung illnesses linked to pigeon droppings, but the move has upset many—especially the Jain community, for whom feeding pigeons is a meaningful religious tradition.
Court orders to enforce ban using CCTV, marshals
Despite protests and calls for compromise, the court has told officials to enforce the ban using CCTV and marshals.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister suggested regulated feeding as a middle ground, but nothing's final yet.
An expert committee might be set up to study health risks, with another court hearing scheduled for August 13 to look at possible solutions.