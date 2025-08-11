Janmashtami 2025: Date, significance, and how to celebrate
Janmashtami is a big deal for millions—it's all about celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, who stands for goodness and wisdom.
The festival lights up cities like Mathura, parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and northeastern states like Assam and Manipur, with people coming together for prayers, music, and midnight festivities.
Mark your calendars: in 2025, it falls on Saturday, August 16.
What do people do during the festival?
The highlight is the midnight Nishita Puja (from 12:04am to 12:47 AM), when Krishna is believed to have been born.
People fast all day and break it after sunrise.
You'll see idols of baby Krishna getting bathed in panchamrit (a sweet mix of five things), dressed up in new clothes, surrounded by sweets and tulsi leaves.
Devotional songs fill the air—think of it as a spiritual birthday party.
Spiritual significance of the festival
For many, Janmashtami isn't just tradition—it's a way to reflect on kindness and stay inspired.
Fasting, meditation, and chanting mantras like "Hare Krishna" are meant to help clear your mind and bring out your best self.
It's about connecting with something bigger while having fun with friends and family.