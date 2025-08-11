Janmashtami 2025: Date, significance, and how to celebrate

What do people do during the festival?

The highlight is the midnight Nishita Puja (from 12:04am to 12:47 AM), when Krishna is believed to have been born.

People fast all day and break it after sunrise.

You'll see idols of baby Krishna getting bathed in panchamrit (a sweet mix of five things), dressed up in new clothes, surrounded by sweets and tulsi leaves.

Devotional songs fill the air—think of it as a spiritual birthday party.