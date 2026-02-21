AI-generated IDs, fake documents: Voter list revision in Bengal
India
The Election Commission in West Bengal is conducting a voter roll revision, and it's uncovered some wild stuff—think fake documents and even AI-generated voter IDs.
Now, about 68 lakh names are most likely to be deleted for these irregularities, and nearly 30 lakh more need to be re-verified by February 21.
Extension of deadline might be needed
The issues range from AI-created photo IDs to fake certificates (some even dated before the person was born!).
There are still over 20 lakh cases waiting for review, and officials say they might need more time if the checks aren't done soon.
As Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal put it, "If the verification and disposal are not completed by the AEROs by February 21, we may seek extension of date from the EC,".