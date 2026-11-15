AI helps reunite Julekha Mukheed Shaikh with family in Maharashtra

The team at Jeevan Aanand Sanstha used Google Search and ChatGPT to piece together clues from Julekha's conversations about her hometown.

With help from the Nirbhaya police squad in Parbhani, they tracked down her relatives.

Kisan Choure said, "By combining patient interaction with digital tools like Google Search and ChatGPT, we were able to trace her roots and coordinate effectively with the Nirbhaya Police Squad in Parbhani to reunite her with her grieving family."