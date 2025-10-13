AIIMS chief suspended over derogatory remarks to female staff India Oct 13, 2025

AIIMS has suspended Dr. AK Bisoi, the head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery department, following allegations from a female nursing officer that he used vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language and threatened staff who spoke up.

The complaint was filed on September 30, and the Nurses's Union escalated it to the Prime Minister's Office earlier this month.