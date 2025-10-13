Next Article
AIIMS chief suspended over derogatory remarks to female staff
India
AIIMS has suspended Dr. AK Bisoi, the head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery department, following allegations from a female nursing officer that he used vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language and threatened staff who spoke up.
The complaint was filed on September 30, and the Nurses's Union escalated it to the Prime Minister's Office earlier this month.
Dr. Bisoi previously faced suspensions in 2009 and 2012
Dr. Bisoi has been removed from his administrative role while AIIMS's Internal Complaints Committee investigates.
The Nurses's Union is calling for a fair and transparent probe to ensure staff safety.
Notably, Dr. Bisoi has faced previous suspensions in 2009 and 2012 over separate issues, raising concerns among staff about workplace culture at the institute.