Odisha medical student gang-raped in West Bengal; 5 arrested
India
A second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by five men near the IQ City Medical College campus in Durgapur, West Bengal, after she went out for dinner with a friend on October 10.
The accused, including Safiq, were arrested on Sunday and Monday.
The incident has left students shaken and raised serious questions about campus safety.
Police charge suspects with gangrape, investigations underway
Police have charged the suspects with gangrape. The victim's friend was questioned but not charged.
Students have launched protests demanding better security on campus.
Both West Bengal and Odisha CMs condemned the crime, promising strict action and support for the victim's family.
The victim is receiving medical care and has given her statement to police as investigations continue.