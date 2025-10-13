India, Canada agree to step up cooperation in key areas
India and Canada are making moves to refresh their relationship, with both sides agreeing to focus on trade, the economy, and big-picture strategy.
After a recent meeting in New Delhi between India's S Jaishankar and Canada's Anita Anand, both ministers said they feel a real responsibility to step up cooperation—just as their prime ministers have been hoping for.
Both sides will soon release an official joint statement
Both countries have mapped out plans to work together more closely in areas like investment, agriculture, science, tech, energy, and even civil nuclear projects.
An official joint statement is coming soon that'll lay out exactly how they plan to team up—especially around Indo-Pacific priorities.
With top officials involved at every level, it looks like India and Canada are aiming for a long-term partnership that actually delivers.