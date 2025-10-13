Viral video of old woman crying over cut peepal tree
A touching video from early October 2024 is trending, showing 85-year-old Devla Bai Patel from Sara Gondi village in Chhattisgarh breaking down over a peepal tree she'd cared for over 20 years.
The tree, considered sacred by locals, was illegally cut down by two men to level the land in front of a plot one of them had purchased.
Both men arrested, in judicial custody
After the video went viral, police arrested the two accused following a villager's complaint.
Both confessed and are now in judicial custody, while authorities search for the cutting machine they tried to hide.
Villagers replanted sapling on October 7
The loss hit not just Patel but her whole community—over 100 villagers mourned at the site.
On October 7, they replanted a peepal sapling together, joined by their local MLA who also planted a Rudraksha sapling as a sign of support.
Why story struck a chord online
This story struck a chord online because it highlights how deeply people in rural India connect with nature.
For Patel and her village, that tree was more than just wood—it was sacred and part of their daily life.
The incident is a reminder of why protecting local traditions and the environment still matters today.