Viral video of old woman crying over cut peepal tree

A touching video from early October 2024 is trending, showing 85-year-old Devla Bai Patel from Sara Gondi village in Chhattisgarh breaking down over a peepal tree she'd cared for over 20 years. The tree, considered sacred by locals, was illegally cut down by two men to level the land in front of a plot one of them had purchased.

Both men arrested, in judicial custody After the video went viral, police arrested the two accused following a villager's complaint.

Both confessed and are now in judicial custody, while authorities search for the cutting machine they tried to hide.

Villagers replanted sapling on October 7 The loss hit not just Patel but her whole community—over 100 villagers mourned at the site.

On October 7, they replanted a peepal sapling together, joined by their local MLA who also planted a Rudraksha sapling as a sign of support.