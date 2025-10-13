In-laws drugged, 12 brides fled with ₹30lakh-worth-jewelry on Karwa Chauth
What's the story
In a shocking incident on Karwa Chauth night, 12 newlywed brides fled their homes in Aligarh after drugging their in-laws. The women escaped with jewelry and cash worth over ₹30 lakh. The incident took place under the Sasni Gate police station area, where several families were duped by these brides who had married into their homes only days earlier.
Broker involvement
Brides drugged in-laws after observing Karwa Chauth fast
According to a report by India Today, the women had fasted for Karwa Chauth and performed all rituals before allegedly serving food laced with intoxicants to their family members. Once the families fell unconscious, the brides fled overnight with gold and silver ornaments along with large amounts of cash. Most of these marriages were arranged through brokers from Bihar and Jharkhand. Families had paid hefty sums to these brokers for arranging the matches, the report said, citing the police.
Unreachable brokers
Brokers untraceable, phones switched off
After the brides' disappearance, the victims tried contacting the brokers but found their phones switched off. The whereabouts of these brokers remain unknown. Following multiple complaints from affected families, four FIRs have been registered at Sasni Gate police station so far. Police teams have been deployed to trace both the accused brides and their accomplices in this racket.
Ongoing investigation
Police confident of nabbing accused soon
ASP Mayank Pathak confirmed that the police have registered FIRs and started investigations immediately. He said, "Several teams have been formed for the case's disclosure, and the accused will be arrested soon." Preliminary investigations suggest brokers carefully selected targeted families and coordinated marriages to ensure easy escape of brides after gaining victims' trust.