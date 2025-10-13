Maharashtra sets minimum size for fish sold in markets
Maharashtra just rolled out fresh rules to protect baby fish and help fish populations recover and ensure sustainable fishing.
The Maharashtra government has introduced new rules requiring fish sold in markets to meet minimum size limits—a move made with help from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.
Kerala did something similar earlier, and it's all about giving young fish a chance to grow up and spawn.
Fish need to be this big before being sold
Now, silver pomfret and Indian mackerel need to be at least 14cm, prawns 9cm, Bombay duck 18cm, and surmai 37cm before they can be sold.
Officials say this is already helping boost fish populations and business—one senior fisheries official shared that stocks have improved a lot since these changes.
Plus, there's a new public poster out to spread the word so everyone knows how these rules help keep fishing sustainable for the future.