Maharashtra sets minimum size for fish sold in markets

Fish need to be this big before being sold

Now, silver pomfret and Indian mackerel need to be at least 14cm, prawns 9cm, Bombay duck 18cm, and surmai 37cm before they can be sold.

Officials say this is already helping boost fish populations and business—one senior fisheries official shared that stocks have improved a lot since these changes.

Plus, there's a new public poster out to spread the word so everyone knows how these rules help keep fishing sustainable for the future.