NCB seizes drugs worth ₹50cr at Bengaluru airport
On October 9, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 45.4kg of hydroponic ganja and 6kg of psilocybin mushrooms—worth about ₹50 crore—at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
The drugs were hidden in nearly 250 vacuum-sealed food tins.
Three people, including a Sri Lankan national, were arrested during the operation.
Drugs were hidden in vacuum-sealed food tins
This bust is part of a bigger push against drug cartels trafficking hydroponic ganja from Thailand.
Two passengers from Colombo were caught first, leading to more arrests and seizures after questioning their handler on another flight.
Hydroponic ganja is pricey because its THC content can reach up to 25%, compared to just 5% in local varieties.