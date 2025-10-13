India-Canada relations: Anand meets Jaishankar, discusses civil nuclear cooperation India Oct 13, 2025

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand just wrapped up a key visit to Delhi, meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two continued their discussions from a telephone call on May 26 and focused on taking India-Canada relations to the next level.

Their chat included discussions on boosting trade, collaborating on artificial intelligence and civil nuclear collaboration, and building on shared economic strengths, along with investment and energy.