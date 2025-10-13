India-Canada relations: Anand meets Jaishankar, discusses civil nuclear cooperation
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand just wrapped up a key visit to Delhi, meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The two continued their discussions from a telephone call on May 26 and focused on taking India-Canada relations to the next level.
Their chat included discussions on boosting trade, collaborating on artificial intelligence and civil nuclear collaboration, and building on shared economic strengths, along with investment and energy.
Both sides agreed on a joint statement
Anand highlighted how both sides are serious about working together—especially around Indo-Pacific issues.
They agreed on a joint statement that lays out long-term plans for cooperation, echoing what PM Modi called a "positive approach" after his talks with Canadian PM Trudeau.
It's clear both governments want this partnership to keep growing stronger.