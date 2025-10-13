Delhi man loses 11kg silver after roadside argument
In northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, a 22-year-old man named Ramratan Aggarwal lost 11kg of silver from his scooter's storage after a quick roadside argument on October 11, 2025.
The trouble started when Aggarwal's scooter accidentally brushed against another bike near JPC Hospital, leading to a brief spat with two men.
After the argument, the other riders left and Aggarwal headed home—only to find the silver missing when he arrived.
Police investigating case
Aggarwal quickly reported the theft at New Usmanpur Police Station.
Delhi Police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
No arrests have been made yet, but officers are actively searching for the two men involved and collecting evidence as they work to crack this unusual case.