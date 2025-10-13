Delhi man loses 11kg silver after roadside argument India Oct 13, 2025

In northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, a 22-year-old man named Ramratan Aggarwal lost 11kg of silver from his scooter's storage after a quick roadside argument on October 11, 2025.

The trouble started when Aggarwal's scooter accidentally brushed against another bike near JPC Hospital, leading to a brief spat with two men.

After the argument, the other riders left and Aggarwal headed home—only to find the silver missing when he arrived.