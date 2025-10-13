Tamil Nadu revokes license of syrup maker linked to deaths
After 22 children died in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has revoked the license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals—the maker of Coldrif cough syrup.
Tests showed the syrup was dangerously contaminated with Diethylene Glycol, a toxic chemical.
Madhya Pradesh authorities alerted Tamil Nadu on October 1, leading to an immediate ban on sales.
Investigations found the contamination came from using poor-quality Propylene Glycol, with Coldrif containing a shocking 48.6% Diethylene Glycol—way above safe limits.
The pharma company's owner was arrested in Chennai, and local drug inspectors were suspended for missing regular checks since 2022.
Authorities have now alerted other states where the syrup was sent and issued show-cause notices to help prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.