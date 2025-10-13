Next Article
Uber driver messaged minor on WhatsApp after trip: What happened
India
A recent Uber ride in Noida turned uncomfortable when the driver messaged a minor on WhatsApp after getting her number through the app.
Screenshots shared on Reddit show the driver reaching out with a "Hi" and later making personal comments after dropping her off at college.
The incident has many questioning how safely our data is handled by ride-hailing apps.
Digital safety for women, minors at risk
Social media users are now calling for tighter privacy controls, urging everyone to use Uber's in-app chat to keep phone numbers private.
Many expressed concern about digital safety—especially for women and minors—and want Uber to step up its safeguards.
This situation is a reminder of why strong data protection really matters.