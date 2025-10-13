Uber driver messaged minor on WhatsApp after trip: What happened India Oct 13, 2025

A recent Uber ride in Noida turned uncomfortable when the driver messaged a minor on WhatsApp after getting her number through the app.

Screenshots shared on Reddit show the driver reaching out with a "Hi" and later making personal comments after dropping her off at college.

The incident has many questioning how safely our data is handled by ride-hailing apps.