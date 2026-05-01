AIIMS Delhi study links infant screen time to autism signs
India
A new AIIMS Delhi study found that babies who get lots of screen time before their first birthday are more likely to show signs of autism by age 3.
Children with autism in the study also tended to use digital devices more and had trouble sleeping.
Dr Sheffali Gulati urges limiting screens
Autism affects how children communicate and interact, and while genes play a role, things like pollution and parents' age can add up too.
Dr. Sheffali Gulati from AIIMS stressed that spotting early signs, like avoiding eye contact, and limiting screen exposure could really help.
The team hopes its findings will guide parents on healthy screen habits for little ones.