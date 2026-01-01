Andoni Iraola could rival Michael Carrick for Manchester United job

Andoni Iraola has emerged as a top contender for the managerial position at Manchester United , competing with Michael Carrick. While there is a growing expectation that Carrick will be appointed after UEFA Champions League qualification, the club has insisted on conducting a thorough search and interviewing other candidates. As per The Telegraph, sources indicate that it wouldn't be surprising if Iraola were to take over the role.

Cautionary measures Manchester United's cautious approach to managerial decision Manchester United remain wary of a repeat of the 2019 scenario when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was promoted from interim to permanent manager amid public demand. The club is exploring other options and has been impressed by Iraola's work at Bournemouth, especially his coaching style and attacking philosophy. They believe he could be a great fit for their vision and future success.

Career transition Iraola's situation at Bournemouth and Chelsea's interest Iraola, who has decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of this season, rejected multiple contract extension offers. His successor Marco Rose has already been announced as he hopes to leave after securing European football for the club. The 43-year-old Spaniard is also on Chelsea's radar as they look for a replacement for Liam Rosenior.

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Spanish interest Athletic Bilbao job and Edin Terzic's pre-contract There are reports that Iraola and his family want to return to Spain and take over at Athletic Bilbao, a job he is interested in. However, Edin Terzic has signed a pre-contract with Athletic, leaving room for negotiation. Despite this, it would be surprising if the German's appointment isn't confirmed.

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Suitability concerns Concerns about handling big club pressure There are concerns that Iraola may not be able to handle the demands of a "big club," but those close to him deny these claims, insisting he is ambitious and capable. Despite the doubts about his ability to step up and handle United's pressure, sources believe he would fit well into their current structure. Manchester United's search for a new head coach includes a preference for someone with Premier League experience.