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Home / News / World News / 60-day deadline nearing, US says 'not at war' with Iran
60-day deadline nearing, US says 'not at war' with Iran
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the ceasefire with Iran 'pauses' the 60-day clock

60-day deadline nearing, US says 'not at war' with Iran

By Snehil Singh
May 01, 2026
09:01 am
What's the story

The Donald Trump administration has denied being at war with Iran, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict. The situation has affected global markets, pushing oil prices to record highs. The clarification comes as a legal deadline for congressional approval of military action approaches. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC News, "We are not at war," and emphasized efforts to broker peace.

Legal implications

Defense Secretary's take on ceasefire legal implications

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also weighed in on the legal implications of the ceasefire with Iran. He said it "pauses" the 60-day clock for congressional authorization for war. This was in response to Democratic Senator Tim Kaine's question about whether authorization would be sought on May 1, as required by law.

War Powers Act

Conflict timeline and War Powers Act

The conflict began on February 28 with joint attacks by Israel and the US on Iranian cities. US President Donald Trump notified Congress of military action on March 2, making May 1 a key deadline under the War Powers Act. Without congressional approval, this could lead to a constitutional clash between the White House and Congress.

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Political pushback

Democrats oppose military action, but efforts face challenges

Democrats have opposed the administration's stance, arguing that it violates legal requirements once the deadline passes. Senator Kaine disagreed with Hegseth's interpretation of the statute. Despite these objections, efforts to block further military action face challenges in Congress. US Senators rejected a recent resolution aimed at curbing Trump's authority. Senator Adam Schiff emphasized the high cost of continued conflict, saying "the price we have paid is already too high."

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