60-day deadline nearing, US says 'not at war' with Iran

The Donald Trump administration has denied being at war with Iran , despite the ongoing Middle East conflict. The situation has affected global markets, pushing oil prices to record highs. The clarification comes as a legal deadline for congressional approval of military action approaches. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC News, "We are not at war," and emphasized efforts to broker peace.

Legal implications Defense Secretary's take on ceasefire legal implications US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also weighed in on the legal implications of the ceasefire with Iran. He said it "pauses" the 60-day clock for congressional authorization for war. This was in response to Democratic Senator Tim Kaine's question about whether authorization would be sought on May 1, as required by law.

War Powers Act Conflict timeline and War Powers Act The conflict began on February 28 with joint attacks by Israel and the US on Iranian cities. US President Donald Trump notified Congress of military action on March 2, making May 1 a key deadline under the War Powers Act. Without congressional approval, this could lead to a constitutional clash between the White House and Congress.

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