United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been accused of giving an inaccurate portrayal of the war in Iran . Senator Jack Reed, a senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, slammed Hegseth for his "dangerously exaggerated" statements. Reed said American families are suffering from increased fuel prices from a war "they wanted nothing to do with and have gained nothing from." He also accused President Donald Trump of waging war without a coherent strategy and failing to consult Congress.

Rhetoric and priorities Reed accuses Hegseth of focusing on personal priorities Reed slammed Hegseth for his bellicose rhetoric and failure to give Trump essential information. He said Hegseth's statements "dangerously exaggerated" the situation in Iran, where the regime remains intact with stockpiles of enriched uranium. The senator also criticized Hegseth for focusing on personal priorities instead of military strategy. This included inviting musician Kid Rock to an army base for a helicopter ride and firing senior commanders based on race or gender.

War defense Hegseth defends war effort against Democrats's criticism Hegseth defended the war effort against criticism from Democrats. "The biggest adversary we face at this point is the reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans," Hegesth said, adding they "seek to undermine" the war in Iran. He also clashed with Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal over public support for the war. Gillibrand pointed out that most Americans oppose it due to its economic impact and risk of escalation.

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