AIIMS Nagpur doctors protest after junior resident assaulted in ICU
India
Doctors at AIIMS Nagpur staged a protest after a junior resident was assaulted in the intensive care unit, or ICU, by four people upset over a relative's death.
The accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.
Resident doctors demand no special treatment
The Resident Doctors Association is calling for a "no special treatment policy" to stop VIP culture and political interference in hospitals.
With placards bearing slogans such as "No safety, no duty," they're urging hospital authorities to file complaints and ensure quick action against anyone who threatens staff safety.