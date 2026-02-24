Air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand, killing all 7 on board

A tragic accident occurred on Monday evening when a Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand 's Chatra district. According to The Times of India, the Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registered as VT-AJV and operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi airport at 7:11pm. It lost contact with air traffic control around 7:34pm. Bad weather conditions were suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash. The aircraft crashed near Simariya in Kasariya Panchayat under Simariya block.

Casualties Crash site located in forest area The crash site was located in a forest area near Karmatand in Chatra district, making access difficult for rescue teams. Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G confirmed that all seven people on board were killed in the crash. The deceased have been identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar (the patient), Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.

Patient transfer Air ambulance booked for critically injured patient The air ambulance was booked by the family of Sanjay Kumar, a critically injured patient who was being treated at Dev Kamal Hospital in Ranchi, according to a PTI report. Anant Sinha, CEO of the hospital, said Kumar had suffered 65% burn injuries and was being transferred to Delhi for advanced treatment. "The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4:30 pm," Sinha was quoted as saying.

Investigation DGCA begins investigation into crash The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the crash. A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was also dispatched to the site to recover the black box and examine the wreckage. While Ranchi Airport Director Vinod Kumar said bad weather could be a reason behind the crash, he stressed that only a detailed investigation would confirm this.

Government response Jharkhand government monitoring situation Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and had directed officials to deploy all necessary resources. Former CM Champai Soren expressed grief on social media, praying for strength for the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. "I pray for the deceased individuals, including the crew members aboard the plane from Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity), and for strength to their families during this difficult time," he wrote.