Air India CEO says sorry to MP after scary flight incident
India
Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson has apologized to Congress MP K.C. Venugopal after a privilege motion was filed over a rough flight on August 11, 2025.
Venugopal's Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight hit turbulence and radar issues, then had to divert to Chennai, where landing was aborted because debris on the runway blocked the runway.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one bumpy flight—because an MP was involved, Parliament stepped in.
The Lok Sabha Speaker called in the Air India CEO for answers after Venugopal shared his version of events online.
The confusion between what the pilot said and Air India's official explanation highlights bigger questions about how airlines communicate during emergencies and keep passengers safe.