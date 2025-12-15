Next Article
Nagesh Singh is now India's top diplomat in Australia
India
Nagesh Singh just got named India's new High Commissioner to Australia, stepping in for Gopal Baglay.
Until now, he was India's Ambassador to Thailand.
A quick look at his journey and life
Singh joined the Indian Foreign Service back in 1995 and has handled some big roles—like chief of protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs and consul general in Atlanta.
He's also worked on key international desks and served at the UN in New York.
Academically, he studied economics at Delhi University and did postgrad at Delhi School of Economics.