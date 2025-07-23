Air India crash: DGCA tightens oversight, analyzes black box data
After the heartbreaking Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 that claimed 260 lives, India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is rolling out new safety measures.
Minister Murlidhar Mohol shared that while early findings from the investigation are out, a full probe is still in progress to understand exactly what went wrong.
Measures being taken to ensure safer flights
The DGCA already does regular checks and surprise audits to keep flights safe, but they're now tightening oversight even more.
There's a fresh National Aviation Safety Plan for 2024-2028, aimed at setting higher safety goals with airlines.
Data from the crashed plane's black box has been analyzed as part of ongoing efforts to prevent future tragedies and make flying safer for everyone.