Air India Delhi Bengaluru plane tail strike, 179 onboard safe
India
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru had a tail strike while landing on Thursday, but thankfully, all 179 people on board were safe and got off without any injuries.
The plane is now getting a full checkup, and an official investigation is in the works with aviation authorities.
Air India cancels return flight AI2652
Because of the incident, the return flight back to Delhi (AI2652) was canceled.
Air India says it is sorting out new travel plans for affected passengers, and its teams in Bengaluru are helping everyone out.
The airline apologized for the hassle and emphasized that keeping everyone safe is always its top priority.