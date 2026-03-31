Air India Express diverts to Lucknow after suspected avionics smoke
India
An Air India Express flight from Bagdogra to Delhi had a tense moment on Monday when the crew suspected smoke from the aircraft's avionic panels while cruising over Uttar Pradesh.
The pilots quickly diverted to Lucknow, where the plane landed safely. All 134 passengers and six crew members were unharmed.
Crew sent pan-pan, no smoke found
The crew sent out a PAN-PAN call, which indicates an urgent situation requiring priority handling.
Oxygen masks dropped, causing some nerves, but cabin crew kept everyone calm and guided them through.
After landing, everyone was safely evacuated to the terminal and given refreshments.
No smoke or fire was found after inspection, and passengers were booked on alternate flights.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.