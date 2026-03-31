Air India Express diverts to Lucknow after suspected avionics smoke

Crew sent pan-pan, no smoke found

The crew sent out a PAN-PAN call, which indicates an urgent situation requiring priority handling.

Oxygen masks dropped, causing some nerves, but cabin crew kept everyone calm and guided them through.

After landing, everyone was safely evacuated to the terminal and given refreshments.

No smoke or fire was found after inspection, and passengers were booked on alternate flights.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.