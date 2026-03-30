Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraq for support against US, Israel

Iran 's newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has thanked Iraq for its support in the ongoing war against the United States and Israel, Iranian media reported on Sunday. Mojtaba, whose whereabouts remain a mystery, succeeded his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after he died in an airstrike on February 28.

Message details Mojtaba Khamenei message to Ali Sistani In his message, Khamenei thanked the supreme religious authority in Iraq and its people for their "clear stance against aggression toward Iran and their support for our country," the ISNA news agency said. The message was particularly directed at Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, a highly respected figure in Shia Islam. It was sent after a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad.

Health speculation Mojtaba Khamenei makes no public appearances Since being appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances. His communications have been limited to a few written statements, including an initial statement as the supreme leader and a message for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, which included defiant predictions of victory in the war. These were read out on television by another speaker.

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