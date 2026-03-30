'My favorite thing is to take oil in Iran': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of taking control of Iran 's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said his "preference would be to take the oil," likening it to earlier US military actions in Venezuela, where Washington seized control of its oil industry after capturing leader Nicolas Maduro.

Military strategy Trump says Kharg Island vulnerable When asked about the risks of such a move, Trump said he didn't think Iran would have any defense against it. He also added that the US could take Kharg Island "very easily." The island is located 26km from Iran's coast in the northern end of the Gulf, about 483km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz.

Military buildup Pentagon prepares 10,000 troops, experts warn The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for weeks of possible ground conflict in Iran, deploying around 10,000 troops. Last week, around 3,500 personnel arrived in the country. An additional 2,200 Marines and thousands more from the 82nd Airborne Division are on their way. However, experts have warned that a ground operation on Iran's export hub could put US troops at great risk and prolong the war instead of shortening it.

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Diplomatic efforts Trump sets April 6 energy deadline Trump also claimed that indirect negotiations between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistani "emissaries," were making positive progress. He set an April 6 deadline for Tehran to agree to terms or face US strikes on its energy infrastructure. "We've got about 3,000 targets left, we've bombed 13,000 targets, and another couple of thousand targets to go," the US president said, before adding, "A deal could be made fairly quickly."

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Economic pressure Trump says Iran doubled Pakistan-flagged tankers Trump also claimed that Tehran had allowed more Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "present" to Washington. He said the number had increased from 10 to 20, although this has not been independently verified. The president further claimed that Iran's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, authorized these additional shipments.