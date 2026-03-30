Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome second son: Tracing their love story

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja , have welcomed their second child. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram on Sunday night. "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today," wrote Kapoor in her post.

Family announcement They welcomed their first son, Vayu, in 2022 Kapoor further wrote, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way." "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace." The couple's first child, Vayu, was born in 2022.

Pregnancy announcement Kapoor announced her 2nd pregnancy in November 2025 In November 2025, Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a photo wearing a hot-pink wool suit inspired by Princess Diana's iconic style. The post was simply captioned "Mother." Since then, Kapoor has been taking a break from films but has remained active in public events and gatherings. She was last seen in Blind (2023).

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Love story Kapoor and Ahuja have been married since 2018 Kapoor and Ahuja's love story began in 2014 when they met as friends. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love. Ahuja proposed to Kapoor during a trip to New York City, and the couple got married in Mumbai in May 2018. Their wedding was attended by several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rani Mukerji. They currently split their time between homes in the UK, Delhi, and Mumbai.

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Proposal How Ahuja proposed to Kapoor Speaking on Feet Up With The Stars earlier, Kapoor recalled, "He picked me up from my pilates class...and I was really pissed off. I remember we were walking to the hotel. He had his bike...and I was walking with him." "He just got down on his knee in the middle of the New York street and said, 'Will you marry me?' I was like, 'I was such a b***h all day [due to PMS].'" Kapoor instantly said yes!